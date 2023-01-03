Williamson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Williamson underwent an MRI on his right hamstring earlier in the day, and it appears the issue is severe enough to warrant at least three weeks on the sidelines. During the big man's absence, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes and others figure to benefit with additional playing time.
