Williamson (hamstring) has been cleared for on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

While Williamson has seemingly taken a step forward in his recovery, the star big man is effectively ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Depending on how the re-evaluation goes in two weeks, there is a chance Williamson could make an appearance at the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Pelicans secure a spot, but he would likely be heavily restricted after a multi-month absence.