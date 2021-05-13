Williamson (finger) will not play Friday against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson will miss his fifth game in a row due to a fractured finger on his left hand. With just one game remaining in the regular season, the 20-year-old is likely going to remain sidelined.
