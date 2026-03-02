Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sidelined with sprained ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Williamson will miss the second leg of the Pelicans' back-to-back set after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter Saturday's win over the Jazz. The absence brings an end to Williamson's streak of 35 consecutive games played -- the longest of his career. With Williamson sidelined Sunday, the Pelicans should have more minutes available in the frontcourt for Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic.
