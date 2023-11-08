Williamson won't play Wednesday against the Timberwolves due to a personal matter, Michael Grady of Bally Sports North reports.

The Pelicans didn't go into further detail regarding Williamson's absence, though the 23-year-old previously disclosed in the offseason that he was anticipating the birth of his daughter in November. The Pelicans are already missing four other players due to injury and forward Herbert Jones (fibula) is listed as questionable, so head coach Willie Green could be forced to rely on supporting players like Dyson Daniels, Matt Ryan and Larry Nance to absorb more minutes at forward. Williamson's next chance to play will come Friday in Houston, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to rejoin the Pelicans by the weekend.