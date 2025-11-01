Williamson produced 29 points (9-17 FG, 11-13 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 126-124 loss to the Clippers.

After managing only 11 points Wednesday in his return from a one-game absence due to a minor bone bruise in his foot, Williamson looked more like his usual self Friday and set a new season high in scoring. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 32.3 minutes through four games, and as per usual, it's his ability to stay on the court that will be key to his fantasy value.