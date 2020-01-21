Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Slated to start in NBA debut
The Pelicans plan to deploy Williamson (knee) as a starter Wednesday against the Spurs, when he's expected to make his NBA debut, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Winners of 11 of their past 16 games, the red-hot Pelicans will get a major boost with the addition of the No. 1 overall pick, who has been sidelined since late in the preseason after requiring surgery to address a torn lateral meniscus. Though Williamson has hit all the necessary checkpoints in his recovery from the injury, New Orleans understandably plans to exercise caution with the 19-year-old's usage. Per Lopez, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said that while Williamson "won't have a hard minutes restriction," the expectation is that the rookie's workload will initially be around 15-to-20 minutes rather than the 30-to-35 range. New Orleans hasn't announced which player Williamson will replace in the starting five, but if Derrick Favors (back) is also ready to play Wednesday, JJ Redick would appear to be the most logical candidate to shift to the bench.
