Williamson chipped in 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Williamson had to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo all game long, so that might be the explanation for why he had a rough night on both ends of the court. That said, he still ended just three rebounds and three assists shy of posting a triple-double while also ending just one steal away from tying his season-best output in that category. The former Duke star has been an absolute stud this season and is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2022-23.