Williamson (hamstring) took part in some low-intensity 3-on-3 scrimmaging last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".

Williamson is scheduled to be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, but it's unclear if the Pelicans plan to provide the media with an update regarding where he stands in his recovery from the right hamstring injury that has sidelined him for just over three months. Charania noted that the Pelicans plan to be cautious with Williamson and make sure that he feels fine from a conditioning standpoint before having him play, so at this stage, the big man looks unlikely to suit up in either of the team's two remaining regular-season games following Wednesday's contest.