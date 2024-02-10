Williamson amassed 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 139-122 loss to the Lakers.

Friday marked Williamson's seventh scoring total of 30-plus points, and although the Pelicans are dangerous when Zion is dialed in, they didn't have enough firepower to overcome the Lakers' 87 points in the first half. The best news for New Orleans is that Williamson is healthy after missing the first 10 games of the season. Injuries have plagued the Duke product throughout his four years in the league, but his ceiling is unlimited if he can stay on the floor.