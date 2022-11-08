Williamson registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Pacers.

Williamson ended just three boards and three assists shy of putting up what would've been his first triple-double of the season, but the star forward continues to perform at an excellent level both in real life and fantasy formats. Even though his 53.9 percent from the field would represent a career-low mark for him, that speaks volumes of how efficient he is at his best, and considering he didn't play a single game during the 2021-22 campaign, he might need a few more weeks to be at his very best in terms of game shape.