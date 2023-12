Williamson contributed 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Jazz.

Williamson was extremely efficient near the rim and missed just four of his 14 shots, but he also contributed in other categories and finished just two dimes away from recording a triple-double. Williamson has three double-doubles this month and is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game across 11 December outings.