Williamson recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Warriors.
Williamson had to leave the game for a while in the second half to get his hand assessed, but he avoided a significant injury and that is a huge sign of relief for the Pelicans moving forward. The star big man has scored 20-plus points in 15 straight games while shooting 59 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Checks back in•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 32 with eight rebounds•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Throws up 37-9-8 in OT win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 21 in loss•