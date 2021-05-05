Williamson recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Warriors.

Williamson had to leave the game for a while in the second half to get his hand assessed, but he avoided a significant injury and that is a huge sign of relief for the Pelicans moving forward. The star big man has scored 20-plus points in 15 straight games while shooting 59 percent from the field in that span.