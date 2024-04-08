Williamson racked up 29 points (11-21 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Suns.

Williamson returned from a one-game absence, and it seemed he wasn't bothered at all by the finger injury that caused him to miss Friday's loss to the Spurs, as the star forward ended just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Williamson has embraced a more prominent role as a playmaker but also remains an elite offensive weapon, and he's averaged 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.