Williamson amassed 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Williamson has appeared in nine of the Pelicans' first 11 matchups, averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. That's solid production but not quite as prolific as his limited time last season. Following Sunday's loss to the Mavericks, which marked a fifth straight losing effort for New Orleans, Williamson said he's taking a back seat right to start the season. "I'm trusting the process," Williamson told reporters. "I'm trying my best to buy in right now." The Pelicans snapped out of their slump in a big way Tuesday, but Williamson's comments suggest a larger workload isn't on tap.