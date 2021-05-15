Williamson (finger) is out for Sunday's finale against the Lakers.

As expected, a broken finger on his left hand will keep Williamson out for the remainder of the campaign. Williamson had a very successful sophomore season, as he made the All-Star game and averaged 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.2 minutes. He could enter next season as a dark-horse MVP candidate, especially if he can score at least 30 points per game.