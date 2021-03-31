Williamson suffered a sprained right thumb (off hand) during Monday's win over the Celtics. Initial fears were that he could miss multiple weeks, but ultimately it's possible he doesn't miss any time, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Williamson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.
While it sounds like Williamson is going to play through the injury, there's a chance the Pelicans could opt to play things safe. Any missed time for Williamson would likely result in Wes Iwundu, Josh Hart and/or James Johnson seeing more minutes.
