Williamson (toe) will start in the All-Star game for Team Durant on Sunday after Joel Embiid was ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williamson missed the last game prior to the All-Star break for New Orleans, but he's good to go for the All-Star game. In his first appearance as an All-Star, the 20-year-old will join Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum in the starting lineup. Additionally, considering that Williamson is suiting up for the All-Star game, it can be safely expected that he won't have to miss any more time for New Orleans after the break.