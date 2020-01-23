Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting in debut
Williamson (knee) is starting Wednesday against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Williamson will immediately join the starting five in his long-awaited debut. Coach Alvin Gentry wouldn't confirm a minutes restriction for the rookie, though he said Williamson will be used in short bursts. He figures to initially see around 20 minutes as the Pelicans ease him back into action. JJ Redick (hamstring) will likely shift to a bench role to make room in the starting lineup for Williamson.
