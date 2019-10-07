Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting Monday vs. Atlanta
Williamson will start Monday's preseason opener against the Hawks, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
No surprise here, as the Pelicans will go with the starting five most projected, featuring Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Williamson and Derrick Favors. Monday night will be our first look at the No. 1 overall pick since the Las Vegas Summer League, which he was forced out of by an injury after just 10 minutes of action.
