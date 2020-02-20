Coach Alvin Gentry noted that a decision has not yet been made on whether Williamson will participate in back-to-backs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Coming off a torn meniscus, Williamson has looked great. Over his past seven games, he's averaging 23.3 points on 15.4 shots, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.7 minutes. Still, the organization may opt to exercise plenty of caution with its star rookie. However, the Pelicans are also looking to push into a playoff spot, and Williamson has been a huge part of their recent success. New Orleans is 5.5 games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NBA.