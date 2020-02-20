Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Status for back-to-backs unknown
Coach Alvin Gentry noted that a decision has not yet been made on whether Williamson will participate in back-to-backs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Coming off a torn meniscus, Williamson has looked great. Over his past seven games, he's averaging 23.3 points on 15.4 shots, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.7 minutes. Still, the organization may opt to exercise plenty of caution with its star rookie. However, the Pelicans are also looking to push into a playoff spot, and Williamson has been a huge part of their recent success. New Orleans is 5.5 games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NBA.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ends with 14 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tops career-high with 32 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores career-high 31 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...