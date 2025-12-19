Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sticking in bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson will be deployed off the bench Thursday against Houston.
Williamson will be utilized off the bench for a second straight game as the team eases him back into action following a return from a right adductor strain. Saddiq Bey will draw another start at power forward as a result, though his days with the first unit are likely numbered.
