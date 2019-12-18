Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Still 'a ways away' from debut
Williamson (knee) has resumed full weight-bearing exercises but doesn't have a definitive target date for his NBA debut, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports. "We're really excited with where he's at," executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. "He's made really good progress. I know we've reached the eight-week point [in Williamson's recovery timeline], and everyone is ready to see him. I think we're a little ways away yet, but [Tuesday's workout] was a really big first step."
The Pelicans organization remains committed to placing no firm timeline on Williamson, who required surgery Oct. 21 to address a torn meniscus in his right knee. Williamson was initially projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, but the long end of that timeline has now passed, and his debut still isn't imminent. While it's encouraging that the Pelicans have been satisfied with Williamson's progression, it's looking unlikely that he'll be cleared to play until January.
