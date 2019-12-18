Williamson (knee) has progressed to being fully weight bearing on his recovering right knee, but is still, according to executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, "a ways away", Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

The Pelicans organization remains committed to placing no firm recovery timetable on Williamson, who suffered a torn meniscus prior to the start of the regular season. Early indications were that the rookie could probably debut in mid-to-late December, but mid-December has arrived and there's been nothing to indicate that he's close to seeing game action.