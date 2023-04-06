Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Williamson hasn't played since early January due to his hamstring injury, but he took part in low-intensity 3-on-3 scrimmaging last week. While he's been trending in the right direction recently, it's unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against Minnesota or for the Play-In Tournament next week.

More News