Williamson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Wizards.
Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain. While Williamson's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, he will likely need to log a full-contact practice before returning to action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Limited participant in practice•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will be evaluated in two weeks•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Not close to returning•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out indefinitely•