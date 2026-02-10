Williamson produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old forward would have posted better numbers, but his night ended early in the rout as he checked out for the last time with over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Williamson has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.4 combined blocks and steals over that stretch while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor.