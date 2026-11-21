Williamson ended with 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Friday's 126-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Williamson had another productive evening, scoring at least 20 points for the sixth time in his last seven appearances. He also recorded a season high in assists. The 26-year-old is now averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals across 32.4 minutes per outing in 16 regular-season games. Without question, Williamson is a top player when healthy, but despite missing only one game during the 2026-27 campaign thus far, durability will continue to be a concern.