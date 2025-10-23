Williamson finished with 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and five steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williamson, who looks rejuvenated after spending the offseason getting into top shape, was the clear No. 1 option on offense Wednesday with plenty of ball-handling responsibilities as well. He was flying around the court defensively too, finishing one steal shy of his career-high mark of six. If he can stay healthy, and that's a big if, Williamson could have a monster fantasy campaign, especially in punt builds for free throws or three-pointers.