Williamson supplied 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 104-92 loss to the Celtics.

Williamson was responsible for 14 of the Pelicans' 18 free-throw attempts Saturday, but he was only able to connect on half of them. He's shooting 70.4 percent from the charity stripe this season, and he upped that to 75.2 percent in March heading into Saturday's game. Since the All-Star break, Williamson is averaging 23.7 points on 58.7 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.