Williamson recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-12 FT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's preseason game against Detroit.

Williamson made his way to the free-throw line with ease during his time on the floor, but he struggled to convert. Despite this, he put together another efficient performance from the field, knocking down 50 percent of his attempts. The Pelicans figure to rely heavily on Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to produce heading into the 2022 season.