Williamson notched 16 points (4-12 FG, 8-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Williamson might have ended with 16 points -- surpassing the 15-point mark for the 41st game in a row -- while contributing in other categories, but he had a woeful night from the field, as his four field-goals made tied his season-low mark in that tally. Williamson also ended a 25-game streak with at least 20 points, numbers that only strengthen his case as the Pelicans' go-to player on offense. The second-year forward will attempt to bounce back Friday in another tough matchup against the 76ers at home.