Williamson closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williamson played through illness, finishing with an underwhelming performance. Perhaps he should have stayed off the court given his mediocre production. The Pelicans threw this one away after leading by as much as 20 points during the first half. Managers will be hoping Williamson can overcome whatever he has been dealing with ahead of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.