Williamson had 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Hawks.

Williamson was impressive from the field, missing just four of his 14 shots, but as has been the trend in recent games, he also left his mark in other categories. Williamson has evolved into an accomplished passer this season, and that has unlocked a new variable in his game, as well as bolstering his fantasy upside considerably. Williamson is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and a combined 1.9 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 appearances.