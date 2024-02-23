Williamson closed Thursday's 127-105 win over the Rockets with 27 points (12-21 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Williamson has been thriving as a playmaker in recent weeks, and he has registered eight or more assists three times in that span. Combining those assist numbers with his consistent scoring exploits has bolstered Williamson's upside even further, and he's putting up 25.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game across his last five appearances.