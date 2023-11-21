Williamson totaled 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-93 victory over Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring with a 31-point performance, but Williamson also delivered a strong performance and filled the stat sheet admirably while missing just four of his 16 shots from the field. The star forward has been outstanding when available, and he is yet to miss a game in 2023-24 outside of scheduled rest days and personal matters. Through 11 games, Williamson is averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.