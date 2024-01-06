Williamson will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right leg contusion. He finished with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes.

The Pelicans were getting blown out by the Clippers when Williamson left the game, so the lopsided score could certainly be a factor. Williamson should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings. If Williamson is forced to miss additional time, the Pelicans could turn to Larry Nance and Trey Murphy to absorb some of his minutes.