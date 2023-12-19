Williamson (illness) is active Tuesday against Memphis.
Fighting through an illness, Williamson will take the court to face off against the Grizzlies in Ja Morant's (suspension) return to action Tuesday. Naji Marshall (ankle) is also active, putting the Pelicans at full strength with the exception of Larry Nance (ribs).
