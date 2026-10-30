Williamson registered 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 win over the Kings.

Williamson delivered another outstanding fantasy performance, shooting 83.3 percent from the field while recording six combined steals-plus-blocks. His defensive contributions were particularly notable, significantly boosting his value beyond scoring. Williamson has now scored at least 20 points in four of his five appearances this season while shooting an impressive, and likely unsustainable, 64.6 percent from the floor.