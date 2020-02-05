Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tabbed questionable Thursday
Williamson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a sprained right toe.
Williamson apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, during which he scored 20 points but shot a career-worst 5-of-19 from the field. Williamson did hit 10 free throws, however, and he added seven rebounds and five assists. Look for a more definitive update on the rookie's status after shootaround Thursday morning.
