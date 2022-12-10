Williamson finished Friday's 128-117 victory over Phoenix with 35 points (13-17 FG, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Williamson put on a show Friday night, scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in the first half before pouring in another 22 over the final two quarters to give him a game and season-high 35 points. The Pelicans star only missed two shots in each half and put his stamp on the game late with multiple explosive plays, including a 360-degree windmill dunk with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was Williamson's fourth game this season with at least 30 points and he's now shooting 65.6 percent from the field in the month of December.