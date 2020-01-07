Williamson (knee) participated in 5-on-5 drills during Tuesday's practice, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson is still in need of more practice time before returning to NBA action, and with coach Alvin Gentry noting that it'll be around a week before the team can practice again, the first-round pick appears likely to remain sidelined for at least a few more contests. Gentry once again noted that the Pelicans will be overly cautious with Williamson as he nears his NBA debut, and that when he is cleared, he'll face a minutes restriction, which isn't anything new. A more concrete timetable for Williamson's return could come over the weekend.