Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Takes part in 5-on-5 work
Williamson (knee) participated in 5-on-5 drills during Tuesday's practice, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson is still in need of more practice time before returning to NBA action, and with coach Alvin Gentry noting that it'll be around a week before the team can practice again, the first-round pick appears likely to remain sidelined for at least a few more contests. Gentry once again noted that the Pelicans will be overly cautious with Williamson as he nears his NBA debut, and that when he is cleared, he'll face a minutes restriction, which isn't anything new. A more concrete timetable for Williamson's return could come over the weekend.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Needs more practice before debuting•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices, out for road trip•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: January debut targeted•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Still 'a ways away' from debut•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Gets shots up Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Unlikely to play back-to-backs•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...