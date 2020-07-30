Williamson (coach's decision) took part in the Pelicans' morning shootaround, but his status for Thursday's game against the Jazz has yet to be determined, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

A day earlier, coach Alvin Gentry labeled Williamson a game-time call for the Pelicans' first contest of the NBA season restart in Orlando, and there's no indication yet that the rookie's status has changed at this point. Since Williamson has missed most of the Pelicans' workouts and all of the team's scrimmages in Orlando after leaving the bubble for a little over a week, he likely remains well behind his teammates from a conditioning standpoint. Even if Williamson gains clearance to play Thursday, he'll likely be subjected to some sort of minutes restriction.