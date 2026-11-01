Williamson chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over the Hawks.

Williamson scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, and his three steals were second-most on the Pelicans behind Saddiq Bey (four). Williamson has opened the season shooting at a 64.4 percent rate, which as it stands would be a career high. He'll finish the month of October having averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.2 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.