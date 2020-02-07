WIlliamson posted 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in just 25 minutes during the Pelicans' 125-119 win over the Bulls on Thursday.

Zion returned to his efficient ways after his ugly duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo (5-19 FG). The efficiency is easy to overlook, with WIlliamson acclimating to the league while still delivering on the fantasy hype. He has scored 20+ points in four straight games.