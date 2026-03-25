Williamson closed Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Williamson needed just 10 field-goal attempts to surpass the 20-point threshold during Tuesday's loss. The 2019 first-overall pick continues to enjoy a productive season, and more importantly, he has been healthy after playing just 30 games during the 2024-25 regular season. Since the All-Star break, Williamson has averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.