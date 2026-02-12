Williamson posted 25 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Heat.

Williamson has already played more games than he did all of last year, and he hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 11. It remains to be seen how the 15-41 Pelicans will handle the oft-injured star forward's workload when they return from the All-Star break, but fantasy managers can enjoy Williamson's production in the meantime. Over his last 10 outings, Williamson is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.