Williamson had 37 points (14-17 FG, 9-15 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Williamson led the way as the Pelicans outlasted Minnesota in the overtime period. The second-year superstar tied his career high with 42 minutes and fell just one rebound and two assists short of what would've been his first NBA triple-double. Williamson continues to be an all-around fantasy monster who ranks as the league's most valuable field-goal percentage asset.