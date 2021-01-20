Williamson delivered 32 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Utah.

Williamson has scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games, and the second-year forward has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games. Williamson is clearly capable of putting up strong numbers across the board but seems to be taking a step forward in terms of his points' production, as he's averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field in that seven-game span.