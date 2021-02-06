Williamson scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 FT) and added five assists, four rebounds and three blocks over 31 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Pacers.

The second-year phenom continues to fill out the stat-sheet. Friday marked the fourth time in his last five games that Williamson added at least four rebounds and four assists in a game. His shot blocking is improving as well, blocking a shot in six of his last seven games, including two games with three swats.